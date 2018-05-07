George Harrison’s First Electric Guitar Headed to Auction

George Harrison’s very first electric guitar—a Hofner Club 40—is up for grabs through Julien’s Auctions.

Harrison used the guitar throughout Liverpool before the Fab Four existed as The Beatles—back when they were The Quarrymen and had yet to add Ringo Starr to the lineup.

According to Guitar World, Harrison donated the guitar to a band competition in promotion of The Beatles’ 1966 tour in Germany. There, it was won by a German band called Faces and remained in the possession the band’s singer Frank Dostal until his 2017 death, when his widow gave the guitar to Julien’s Auctions.

Harrison’s guitar will surface at the auction block on May 19 alongside Eric Clapton’s Epiphone Granada from The Yardbirds days and Bob Dylan’s 1965 Fender Telecaster from his electric tour.

It’s already been estimated that the Hofner Club 40 will sell for around $200,000-$300,000.