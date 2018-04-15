Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

© Sipa USA

WATCH: Highlights From Last Night’s Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Special guests, incredible performances, and more!

April 15, 2018
Maura O'Malley

Last night in Cleveland, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here are some of the night’s highlights:

RELATED: Watch music legends rock the red carpet at the 2018 Rock Hall inductions

  • Bon Jovi reunited with Richie Sambora and Alec John Such to perform “It’s My Life” and “Shot Through The Heart.”
  • An unbelievable tribute to Tom Petty was performed by The Killers.
  • Lauryn Hill surprised attendees in joining Andra Day and The Roots in tribute to Nina Simone. Some of the songs performed in her honor included “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “Feeling Good.”
  • Mary J. Blige gave an incredible speech in Simone’s honor.
  • The Cars gave an awesome showing of “I Guess You’re Just What I Needed.”
  • Alabama Shake’s Brittany Howard paid tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe with a powerful performance of "That's All" and "Strange Things Happening Every Day." 
  • The Moody Blues closed out the night.

Below, catch some of these moments ahead of the Induction Ceremony’s May 5 airing on HBO!

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler was not in attendance, and the band did not perform. Instead, bassist John Illsley, alongside keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher, inducted themselves into the Rock Hall.

Tags: 
Bon Jovi
The Cars
Dire Straits
The Moody Blues
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
induction ceremony
Lauryn Hill
Richie Sambora
READ MORE READ LESS

Daily Schedule

Sue
2:00 pm to 6:00 pm