WATCH: Queen Share First 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer
Plus, see some behind-the-scenes stills from the film’s set!
Queen’s been heavily teasing the upcoming Bohemian Rhapsody film, and today brings the best share yet: the film's first full trailer!
Almost gives you goosebumps, doesn't it? If the above trailer isn’t getting you excited for the movie's November 2 release, we don’t know what will. Perhaps this just-shared behind-the-scenes stills collection will?
Queen’s official archivist, Greg Brooks, worked with the film’s production team in addition to the band to ensure every last detail of every scene was authentically Queen.
Look out! Exclusive #BohemianRhapsody sneak peek clip coming TODAY at 9amPT/5pm GMT. FULL Movie Teaser Announcement Clip coming Tomorrow! #queen #movie #poster #sneakpeek pic.twitter.com/yUzxbBSnW8— Queen (@QueenWillRock) May 14, 2018
