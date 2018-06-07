WATCH: The 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Trailer is Here!

See the first look at a new, animated Spiderman

June 7, 2018
Maura O'Malley
Spiderman

© Usa Pyon | Dreamstime.com

The first trailer for the forthcoming animated Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is here, and it reveals a whole new side of Spider-man. Rather, it reveals an entirely new Spider-man. Meet Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teen being coached by Peter Parker (Jake Johnson).

As the trailer’s YouTube description notes, the animated Spider-Man will show fans “the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also stars Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Liev Schreiber, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Tomlin, and Luna Lauren Velez and hits theaters in December 2018.

