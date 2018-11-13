BLING BLING: Check Out The Rock John Mellencamp Gave Meg Ryan

In case you missed it, John Mellencamp no longer needs a a lover who won’t drive him crazy because he is finally engaged to long-time girlfriend Meg Ryan.

The talented actressed shared the news on November 8th in an Instagram post.

ENGAGED! A post shared by Meg Ryan (@megryan) on Nov 8, 2018 at 9:08am PST

Ryan walked the red carpet at in New York City where her frieind Billy Crystal was being honored with the Entertainment Icon Award. This was the first public appearance she has made since announcing her engagement to Mellencamp barely a week prior.

The engagement ring Mellencamp picked out for Ryan is absolutely beatuiful -- giving a whole new meaning to R.O.C.K. in the USA!

See photos from the red carpet -- and Ryan's gorgeous ring -- here.