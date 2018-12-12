Metallica Gives $1 Million To Community Colleges Around The U.S.

Between California wilfire relief, support for local food banks and other charitable initiatives, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation has been doing incredibly generous community work since launching nearly two years ago.

Just this week, the band announced that it was supporting community colleges across the United States with $1 million in grants.

Ten community colleges will receive $100,000 to assist 1,000 students as they prepare to enter the American workforce, and they'll be the first-ever Metallica Scholars from the following schools:

Central Piedmont Community College, Charlotte, NC

Clackamas Community College, Oregon City, OR

College of Lake County, Grayslake, IL

Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore, MD

Gateway Technical College, Kenosha, WI

Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Rapids, MI

Lone Star College, The Woodlands, TX

North Idaho College, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Spokane Community College, Spokane, WA

Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology, Wichita, KS

Congratulations to the chosen students, and best of luck in your future endeavors!

