Metallica Plays "Unplugged" Set For Benefit Concert

To mark the one year anniversary of their All Within My Hands charitable foundation, Metallica performed a rare acoustic show over the weekend in their hometown of San Francisco.

The band's 12-song set (see the set list below) featured 8 of their own songs and 4 covers of songs penned by Bob Seger, Blue Oyster Cult, Nazareth, and Deep Purple. The benefit concert followed this past May's first "Day of Service," which had the band encouraging its fans to volunteer at food banks where they live.

Watch some of the performances below!

Metallica Acoustic Show, 11/3/18

1. “Disposable Heroes”

2. “When a Blind Man Cries”

3. “The Unforgiven”

4. “Please Don't Judas Me”

5. “Turn the Page”

6. “Bleeding Me”

7. “Veteran of the Psychic Wars”

8. “Nothing Else Matters”

9. “All Within My Hands”

10. “Enter Sandman”

11. “The Four Horsemen”

12. “Hardwired”