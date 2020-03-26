Was The First Rock n Roll Song About a Car?

Ike Turner and Barnstorm wrote a song titled "Rocket 88." This song was written about an Oldsmobile Rocket 88. The song "Rocket 88", is regarded by many as one of the first Rock n Roll songs.

At the time the Olds 88 was one of the fastest cars on the market. The 5.4 liter V8 engine existed before the Ford Flathead engine and the Hemi 300-C. This car and engine won 6 NASCAR late model division races in 1949 and 10 in 1950.