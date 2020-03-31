Asst. Principal Notifies Valedictorian At The Drive Thru Window

Assistant Principal Michelle Floering had some great news to deliver to Grand Traverse Academy Senior, Kaitlyn Watson. With schools being out, Floering could not deliver the message at school like she normally would. She decided to pay Kaitlyn a visit at her part time job, Culver's. With dining rooms being closed in restaurants these days, Floering took to the drive thru to deliver the great news to the 2020 Grand Traverse Academy Valedictorian. Congratulations Kaitlyn!

It looks like no free meal came with the Valedictorian announcement delivery.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE