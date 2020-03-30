Mick Jagger Was Inspired by James Brown

Rolling Stones Frontman Was Inspired by James Brown, Led to Years of Friendship & Movie

March 30, 2020
Micah Manus
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs live on stage on the opening night of the european leg of their No Filter tour

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Categories: 
Music

As a young up and coming singer, Mick Jagger would imitate James Brown's smooth dance moves. Even today, if you look closely, you can see that he attempted to copy all of his moves. They first met at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. In the 70's, James Brown actually invted Jagger to dance on stage at the Apollo with him. The two would remain friends and see each other occassionally as their tours crossed paths over the years.  The two would remain friends for over 40 years until "Mr. Brown" died in 2006. 

Mick Jagger actually holds the rights to James Brown's catalog. An idea was sparked about making a documentary about Brown's life, using his music. This eventually grew into the creation of the 2014 feature film, "Get On Up," about James Brown. Mick Jacker served as the Executive Producer of this movie, teaming up with Producer Brian Grazer. Tate Taylor directed the film and Chadwick Boseman plays the part of James Brown. 

Little known fact: The last time Mick Jagger saw James Brown alive, the two were attending each other's shows in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

Tags: 
Mick Jagger
James Brown
GetOnUp
Movie

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes