The Perfect April Fools Van

Michigan Man Creates A Driveable Backwards and Upside Down Van

April 1, 2020
Micah Manus
Categories: 
Entertainment

A Berkley, Michigan man owns the ultimate April Fools Van. Take a look at Jerry Naumann's 1985 GMC Rally van. However, this is not your typical GMC Rally van. Your eyes are not fooling you, it drives upside down.  Upon first glance, this van looks as if it is skidding on its roof. Also this van drives backwards. 

This van is equppied with hidden wheels under the car, which drive the car. The wheels on the roof spin by electric motors. Inside the van there is a steering wheel, driver's seat and passenger seat. Since the van drives backwards, the steering wheel and seats face out the back windows of the van, which serve as the van's windshield.

Naumann has been pulled over by the police before while driving, but the officer just wanted to check the van out. As you can imagine, visibility is limited in this van so it is not very practical for everyday use. Naumann takes the van to car cruises, parades and special events. 

 

Tags: 
custom car
upside down van
collector

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes