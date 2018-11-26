EXCLUSIVE: Keith And Mick Share Setlist Secrets + Meet The Rolling Stones!

"We just want to keep going" explains Keith Richards in a new exclusive interview above. "Just line us up and get us ready."

As they say, once you start them up they'll never stop. After a run through Europe, The Rolling Stones have announced a US Tour for 2019, hitting thirteen stadiums around the country beginning in April.

"Let's play America man, you know, haven't done that in a while. Let's see the folks" continues the legendary guitarist.

Tickets for the No Filter US Tour go on-sale on Friday November 30th at 10 AM, and will be available at RollingStones.com and Ticketmaster.com.

As anticipation grows, the band is getting ready to rehearse and build the setlist, picking out their favorites from over five decades of iconic classics. "Actually I sort of decide that stuff once we get into rehearsals" Richards tells us. "We rehearse for quite a while before we go on, and it's during that period that the show sort of forms itself and which songs are where."

Watch above, as Keith clues us in on his favorite songs in which he takes the lead, and shows some behind-the-curtain details of how the Stones get ready for a tour.

As for Mick Jagger, sometimes size matters when it comes to the setlist. "If you play fifty-thousand, there's a certain element of people that come to a show like that, that want you to play certain favorites" Jagger explained to us in a new exclusive interview below, conscious of the size of their upcoming stadium shows. "If you don't deliver those favorites, then a certain percentage of those people will be disappointed they didn't get what they wanted."

Mick described the importance of the setlist to us, talking about the significance of the opening song, and sharing which song sounds better in the dark. "I didn't like doing that number in the daylight" he exclaims.

Watch the video for all the details, and find the full list of No Filter US Tour dates below.