EXCLUSIVE: Mick Jagger Talks Touring In 1964 vs 2019

"There's still room for lots of things to go wrong" Mick Jagger tells us in the exclusive new interview above.

We asked the iconic frontman about how touring has changed since The Rolling Stones first travel the United States in 1964. The shows are longer, the crowds are bigger, and things were a lot more "rough and tumble."

Jagger and the band will be back in the states for the No FIlter US Tour in 2019, 55 years after their initial arrival, playing 13 different stadium across the country. This is their first tour of the US since 2015.

Tickets for the No Filter US Tour are on-sale and available at RollingStones.com and Ticketmaster.com TODAY.

"The only thing about 1964, was that, you didn't play more than like twenty minutes or something" Jagger explained. "If you look at the setlist from then, and what we played, it's probably twenty minutes to a half an hour tops."

The setlist is sure be bigger, as Mick and Keith Richards told us earlier this week, when the Stones take the stage in 2019. You can find the full list of dates for the No Filter US Tour below.