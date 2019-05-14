The First Look At The 'Harry Potter' Vans Collection

Vans is keeping release details about their Harry Potter collection under their cloak, but the shoes have finally been revealed.

Along with some hypnotic images featuring the swirling logos of the four houses, the actual shoes are now being shown. Several feature colors from Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. Many have a classic Vans checkered design, but two feature other details from the Wizarding World. There is a pair of slip-ons that are covered in the Marauder's Map, and a pair of lace-ups that feature newspaper print from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Prepare to be stupefied.

First look at the Harry Potter x Vans Collection pic.twitter.com/kfllQAEDDy — Vans Alert (@VansAlert) May 13, 2019

yo the harry potter x vans line -- pic.twitter.com/Bc5cx5r55O — hannah jonas. (@xohannah87) May 13, 2019

THE HARRY POTTER VANS I NEED pic.twitter.com/rzaNeDgvzo — jordan saw cog (@azkabansx) May 13, 2019

No release date has been announced for the Harry Potter collection yet, but you can sign up for updates here.

Vans has also recently released collaborations with David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, Metallica, and Peanuts.