Here Are The Nominees For The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards

It has been another amazing year for music, and the time has comes to hand out some trophies to our favorite artists. The 61st annual GRAMMY Awards announced the nominees Friday morning, and there are more of them than ever before. This year four of the top categories are expanding to include more musicians than in years past. The Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best New Artist categories.will jump from five to eight nominees each. That makes the debate to see who will land of top nearly twice as heated, and allows for more artists to get the recognition we know they deserve. More music is always a good thing.

First the nominees for the night's top prize, Album Of The Year. This year the nominess are Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy, Brandi Carlile's By The Way, I Forgive You, Scorpion by Drake, H.E.R. from H.E.R., Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys, Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour, the Black Panther soundtrack curated by Kendrick Lamar, and Dirty Computer from Janelle Monáe.

"Being a young black queer women in America, there was something I had to say" Janelle Monáe said on CBS This Morning as her album was revealed to be nominated for Album Of The Year.

The nominees for Record Of The Year are "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile, "This Is America" from Childish Gambino, "God's Plan" by Drake, "Shallow" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "All The Stars" from Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "Rockstar" by Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, and "The Middle" by Zedd featuring Marren Morris and Grey.

For Song Of The Year, it's "All The Stars", "Boo'd Up" performed by Ella Mai, "God's Plan", "In My Blood" performed by Shawn Mendes, "The Joke", "The Middle", "Shallow", and "This Is America."

It's a diverse group for this year's Best New Artist category, with Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, and Jorja Smith landing nominations.

Other major category nominations can be found below, and you can find the full list of nominees here. The GRAMMYs happen live on February 10th on CBS.

Best Pop Vocal Album

CAMILA

Camila Cabello

MEANING OF LIFE

Kelly Clarkson

SWEETENER

Ariana Grande

SHAWN MENDES

Shawn Mendes

BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA

P!nk

REPUTATION

Taylor Swift

Best Rock Album

RAINIER FOG

Alice In Chains

M A N I A

Fall Out Boy

PREQUELLE

Ghost

FROM THE FIRES

Greta Van Fleet

PACIFIC DAYDREAM

Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

TRANQUILITY BASE HOTEL + CASINO

Arctic Monkeys

COLORS

Beck

UTOPIA

Björk

AMERICAN UTOPIA

David Byrne

MASSEDUCTION

St. Vincent

Best R&B Album

SEX & CIGARETTES

Toni Braxton

GOOD THING

Leon Bridges

HONESTLY

Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R.

H.E.R.

GUMBO UNPLUGGED (LIVE)

PJ Morton

Best Rap Album

INVASION OF PRIVACY

Cardi B

SWIMMING

Mac Miller

VICTORY LAP

Nipsey Hussle

DAYTONA

Pusha T

ASTROWORLD

Travis Scott

Best Country Album

UNAPOLOGETICALLY

Kelsea Ballerini

PORT SAINT JOE

Brothers Osborne

GIRL GOING NOWHERE

Ashley McBryde

GOLDEN HOUR

Kacey Musgraves

FROM A ROOM: VOLUME 2

Chris Stapleton