Hootie & The Blowfish Are Back With A New Album And A Tour For 2019

25 years after their debut album and 14 years since their last, Hootie & The Blowfish are set to return in 2019 with an album of new material and an extensive tour across the country. "It's crazy to think that next year, Cracked Rear View will be 25" the band said in a tweet on Monday. "It's time to celebrate... with you!"

The band will be joined by the Barenaked Ladies on the Group Therapy Tour beginning in May.

Released in 1994, Cracked Rear View is one of the top 20 selling album of all time. With MTV staples "Let Her Cry" and "Only Wanna Be With You", the band was catapulted to stratospheric heights going platinum 21 times. That success continued with the number one album Fairweather Johnson released in 1996, and further into 1998 with their third album Musical Chairs. Diminishing returns on the following two albums led to an eventual hiatus and the emerging solo career of Darius Rucker, who has found massive success in his own right as a Country singer over the past decade.

Along with the tour will come new music from Hootie, as they have announced a new record deal with UMG Nashville and an album set for release in 2019. "For us making the record is fun, but we're not doing it for us" Rucker said on the Today show Monday morning. "We're doing it for those people who used to plan their vacation around the Hootie & The Blowfish tour."

Ticket to see the band will go on-sale on Friday December 7th. You can find the full list of dates below, and more details here.