Mariano Rivera Always Entered to Metallica, but Doesn't "Listen to That Kind of Music"

The sound of success might just be Metallica.

As Mariano Rivera entered the field, "Enter Sandman" would blare from the speakers of Yankees Stadium, announcing the arrival of the all-time career saves leader, the five-time World Series champion, and the first player ever elected unanimously to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The song from the Black Album band is synonymous with the thirteen-time All-Star, who made his first start with the New York Yankees four years after it had been released. The anthem took on a new meaning with Rivera, a siren to warn of the dominance about to be witnessed by fans and opposing hitters alike.

On Tuesday after his undisputed election into the Baseball Hall Of Fame, Metallica offered a congratulations to the closer. "“We Metallica, took a vote here, and it’s unanimous. Congratulations from the entire Metallica family Mariano on your induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame” explained singer James Hetfield. "We look forward to watching you enter the Hall this summer” adds Lars Ulrich.

Hey Mo, we've got some old friends that wanted to say congrats. pic.twitter.com/enlwrVpaCc — Cut4 (@Cut4) January 22, 2019

Rivera was very thankful and gracious, explaining to MLB Network, "I have so much respect for those guys. I met them and they are great people."

When pressed though about his Metallica fandom, Rivera revealed that he is not actually a fan of the band's music. As the hosts asked about how many shows he had been to, Rivera responded "with all due respect to the guys, I’ve never been to one of them.”

“As a Christian, with all due respect to Metallica, I don’t listen to that kind of music.”

Fair enough. It's strictly mound music for the greatest closer in baseball history.

Mariano Rivera will be inducted into the Hall Of Fame at a ceremony on July 21st. Metallica will continue their WorldWired tour around the country into March, in case the Sandman has a change of heart.