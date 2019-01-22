Metallica Celebrates 30 Years of the "One" Video

According to Metallica, today marks 30 years since the release of their video for "One."

The iconic clip which shows the band awash in black and white and cold blue, interspliced with footage from 1971's Johnny Got His Gun, would be the first video from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band. It was their first foray into music videos, and a warning of the Black Album-sized storm about to come.

The video was directed by Bill Pope and Michael Salomon, and was filmed in Long Beach, California.

Pope at the time was a cinematographer who had worked on videos for Peter Gabriel, Sting, and most notably the "Nasty" video for Janet Jackson. He would go on to be a part of all three Matrix movies, two Spider-Man films, and at least 25 others. Meanwhile, after "One" was nominated for "Best Heavy Metal Video" at the MTV Video Music Awards, Salomon would go on to win several awards for directing Country music videos for artists like Toby Keith and Alan Jackson.

"One" was the third and final single released from ...And Justice For All, which just received the anniversary Deluxe Box Set treatment in November.

Meanwhile, Metallica been very busy over the past week. In between stops on the Worldwired Tour, the band took part in last week's Chris Cornell Tribute Concert in Los Angeles. After the show, Lars Ulrich took time to pose with Miley Cyrus, praising her performance of "Say Hello 2 Heaven."