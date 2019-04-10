Metallica Continue the Fight Against Hunger With 2nd Annual Day Of Service

Once again Metallica is stepping up to impact communities around the country. In an effort to continue fighting hunger with their All Within My Hands foundation, the band has announced details for their second annual day of service, happening on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The "Nothing Else Matters" icons are inviting volunteers to lend a few hours to local food banks, and to help stop hunger in your own neighborhood. Each volunteer registered will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating the day, but you must sign up ahead of time to be a part of the program. According to the organization, more than 1,000 people came out and hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and distributed to those in need last year.

Metallica started the All Within My Hands foundation in February of 2017 to help support the people that have always supported them along the way. Their mission is to enhance workforce education, fight against hunger, and make an impact on the local level. They've done their part during each stop of their long-running WorldWired Tour, making donations at each city's food bank across the country.

Earlier this year, the band released Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic, a recording from their benefit concert and auction to help continue the goals of All Within My Hands.

We’re thrilled to announce our 2nd annual Day of Service will be on May 22nd & invite you to join us! We’re asking you to give a few hours of your time to support the fight against hunger in your neighborhood. Learn more about the day & how to sign up. https://t.co/UUAhs6ohpM pic.twitter.com/GBYdkYr8CM — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) April 9, 2019

Space is limited for the upcoming day of service, so Metallica is asking volunteers to register ahead of time. No walk-ins will be accepted. You can sign up to participate on May 22nd by clicking here.

If you can't make it out, you can still contribute to the mission by visiting All Within My Hands here.