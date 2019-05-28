Ozzy Osbourne Wants "One Last Gig" With Black Sabbath Drummer Bill Ward

In a new interview with Kerrang!, Ozzy Osbourne is looking back on the final days of Black Sabbath and his one regret.

The now-sidelined singer shared his thoughts about the final tour from the iconic group in 2017, and explains that he missed the band's original drummer. “I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there, for a start. People put that down to me, but it wasn’t me, honestly" Ozzy tells Kerrang! "We didn’t have the f***ing time to hang around, we had to get going, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill."

In 2012, Ward was unable to reach an agreement with the other members of Black Sabbath before they entered the studio to record their album 13. Over the years there has been debate about the real reasons for Ward to exit the group, with some believing it was his health that prevented him from recording and the subsequent tour. Ward and Osbourne have publicly criticized each other for the handling of the fallout in the time since.

"The four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it" Ozzy continued. "Those final gigs in Birmingham were bittersweet because you think of how far we came, and how much we did, and it would have been good to have shared that together. Maybe one day there’ll be one last gig, I don’t know.”

Related: Jack Osbourne: Ozzy Back to Being "Cynical Old Self" After Health Scares

Ward reunited with members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler earlier this month to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award during the "Grammy Salute To Music Legends." Osbourne was not in attendance, as he is still recovering from injuries that have forced him to cancel tour dates through the rest of the year.

Sharon Osbourne has recently revealed that Ozzy is using CBD Oil to treat the injuries suffered in a fall at home. Osbourne plans to return to the road in 2020.