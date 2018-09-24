Paul Simon Plays His Final Concert On Farewell Tour

The "Homeward Bound" Tour finally made it home this weekend, as Paul Simon played the final show of his farewell tour minutes from where he grew up.

“This is like two miles from where I played high school baseball” the singer told the crowd at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, according to Rolling Stone.

This tour marks the last for the seventy-six-year-old singer, and it came to a fitting close in Queens. Just a short bike ride away from his childhood home, Simon ran through nearly forty of his classic songs and delighted the crowd with memories. With emotions running high, the icon closed out the evening alone on the stage for a performance of "The Sound of Silence."

"It means more than you could know" he told the crowd after the last note rang out.

You can see fan-shot footage from the evening below, and check out the full setlist.

Setlist

America

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor

Dazzling Blue

That Was Your Mother

Rewrite

Mother and Child Reunion

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (with Edie Brickell)

Duncan

My Little Town

Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War (with yMusic)

Can't Run But (with yMusic)

Bridge Over Troubled Water (with yMusic)

Wristband

Spirit Voices

The Obvious Child

El Condor Pasa (If I Could)

Questions for the Angels

The Cool, Cool River

The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)

Gumboots

The Boy in the Bubble

Crazy Love, Vol. II

I Know What I Know

Graceland

Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes

You Can Call Me Al

Encore:

Kodachrome

Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

Still Crazy After All These Years

Hearts and Bones / Mystery Train / Wheels

Late in the Evening

Encore 2:

Mrs. Robinson

Homeward Bound

The Boxer (with Harper Simon)

Solo Finale:

American Tune

Old Friends / Bookends

The Sound of Silence