See Metallica's "Enter Sandman" Sung in 20 Different Styles

The idea of sleeping with "one eye open" is far less terrifying when sung in the style of Stevie Wonder.

Anthony Vincent, the genius behind Ten Second Songs, is back with his take on "Enter Sandman." Vincent starts in his studio in the style of Metallica, but soon switches it up to sing the iconic song like The Police, The Beatles, even The Weather Girls. Along the way he sings like Haddaway, gets stuck in a Hans Zimmer score, and finds himself inside one of those background streaming YouTube videos.

Related: Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” Sounds Amazing In 42 Different Styles

Vincent has made a name for himself flexing his skill of singing in certain styles. Last year he took on The Killers and crammed an amazing 42 different styles into his take on "Bohemian Rhapsody."