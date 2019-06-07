Watch Metallica Shred Through the National Anthem at the NBA Finals

With flames, fireworks, and feedback, Metallica shredded through "The Star-Spangled Banner" Wednesday night before Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals.

James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett plugged in and let loose for the National Anthem ahead of the game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. The Bay Area band has made a habit of heading out to games, and have a yearly "Metallica Night" with the San Francisco Giants.

Metallica goes to Europe this weekend for more shows from their WorldWired Tour, which began in 2016. Recently Kirk Hammett revealed that the band has material for a new album, and hopes to get back in the studio soon. "None of us are very comfortable with the fact that it’s been so long, because that is a long time" explained Kirk. "We’re hoping to avoid that this time around.”