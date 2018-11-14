The Daily Cut: Michael Stanley Band "Midwest Midnight"

Video of Michael Stanley- Midwest Midnight (12-26-09 HOB)

With thirteen lovers I hid beneath the covers Got staples in my hands for my time With the radio low so the folks don't know I proceed with my passion of crime... And though somewhat obtuse, I've been told this abuse Will more than likely make me go blind But with a heart that's aching, it's a risk worth taking 'cause true love, they say, is so hard to find... Why can't she see what she's doing to me If that bandstand girl only was here And I'm living the dream, getting lost on the screen Doing Presley in front of the mirror... Hanging around, getting high on the sounds Of the ladies and electric guitars Cross a double yellow line to who knows where With six sets of glory a night in some bar... Midwest midnight Ten thousand watts of holy light From my radio so clear... Bodies glistening, everybody's listening As the man plays all the hits that you want to hear With a will to believe, and my songs on my sleeve If only I'd known from the start Such a sensitive toy, for a suburban boy Who believed he was suffering for art... But then something went wrong And he watched as his songs Met a slow death of silence, but worse He was taken to task, by some critic who asked "Do you write the words or lyrics first..." I hear 'em callin': "Boy, you should be grateful To get your foot inside the door You know there's thousands out there Who would take your place... This attitude of yours, my son Well, it lacks the due respect... You bite the hand that feeds you-- Even if you're never fed..." Chasing the fame keeps 'em all in the game But money's still the way they keep score And nobody told you that you would get older Strung out like some Avenue whore... Waiting release, getting shot through the grease Some L.A. madonna's maligned And New York's calling just to see if you've heard 'bout the great English band They just signed.... Take me back to... Midwest midnight Ten thousand watts of holy light From my radio so clear... Bodies glistening, is anybody listening? Does the man still play all the hits that you want to hear..