Congratulations To Our Own Michael Stanley For Being Honored With CAP Lifetime Achievement Award

Congratulations are in order for our very own Michael Stanley!

The Cleveland Arts Prize (CAP) will honor Northeast Ohio’s favorite son Michael Stanley with a special Lifetime Achievement Award to celebrate his incredible 50-year career in music, local media, and philanthropy.

The celebration will take place on Saturday May 4, 2019 at The Beachland Ballroom with a special intimate concert, An Acoustic Evening with Michael Stanley and Friends, at 8pm preceeded by a pre-show VIP party in the tavern at 6pm including a silent auction. General admission doors are at 7pm and limited tickets are still available. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Cleveland Arts Prize.

Michael Stanley was featured in Friday Magazine today where you can read his thoughts about the prize. Check out a preview of Giving Michael Stanley His Due HERE and make sure to pick up a physical copy for the full article and plenty of photos!

From the press release: To Northeast Ohioans, Michael Stanley is a rock legend who has provided us a with a constant thread from the 1970’s to today. His music, heartland lyrics and sensibilities, along with his live concerts, have provided us with a unique and personal musical journey. From his early songs such as “Rosewood Bitters”, “Why Should Love Be This Way”, “Lover”, and “My Town” to current fan and critic favorites, “Just Another Night in America”, and “Winter”, we find ourselves “Falling In Love Again” with Cleveland’s own every time his songs flow through our car radios. His music continues to resonate as the soundtrack for all of us who grew up in Cleveland in the late 70’s and 80’s.