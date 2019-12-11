Are You Ready For A Serious Adam Sandler?

It's been twenty-three years since "Happy Gilmore" and twenty-one years since "The Wedding Singer" were released. Back then Adam sandler ruled the comedy world but then did the long slow slide into cultural-who-cares. But now he's back and getting great reviews for his portrayal of Howard Ratner, a jewel runner in New York's diamond district in the new film "Uncut Gems". Is this the Mr. Sandler you want? Click HERE to read all about it...