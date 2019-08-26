Watch Baker Mayfield Join Carrie Underwood, Joan Jett For SNF

In less than two weeks on Sunday, Sept. 8, seven-time Grammy Award-winner and multi-platinum recording artist Carrie Underwood and NFL players star in the debut of the 2019 show open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 program for an unprecedented eight consecutive years

Underwood, who stars in the NBC SNF show open for the seventh consecutive year, welcomes Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett, who makes an appearance during Underwood’s performance.

A sneak preview of the SNF show open is now available HERE.

Thirteen NFL players, who have accounted for 31 Pro Bowl selections (including 10 2018 Pro Bowlers), four Super Bowl rings, and nine first-round draft picks, are in the show open. Following is the complete list:

Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

Chicago Bears DB Kyle Fuller

Chicago Bears LB Khalil Mack

Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Philadelphia TE Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles DT Fletcher Cox

Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Tripp Dixon is creative director of the SNF show open.

For the first time in the series’ 14 seasons, the SNF show open was filmed inside an NFL stadium, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, serving as the “stage.”

Pepsi is the sponsor of the SNF open and will be integrated on-air each week.

NBC’S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION’S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD EIGHT CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC’s Sunday Night Football finished the 2018-19 TV season as primetime’s #1 TV show in all key metrics for anunprecedented eighth consecutive year – adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 show in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic for the ninth consecutive TV season. In addition, in May at the Sports Emmy Awards for excellence in sports television production, Sunday Night Football became the first show ever to win 10 Sports Emmys in the Outstanding Live Sports Series category.SNF has earned the honor in 10 of the past 11 years.