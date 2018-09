OK, it's a new Brown's season and the hits just keep on coming. We are now the first team to lose a perfectly good linebacker to insider trading. We've gone 0-1-1 because we have (sorry, had) a kicker who couldn't hit a river from a boat and now we've traded our supossed superstar reciever to The New England Patriots. All this and we haven't even played three games yet. Click HERE to read about the situation...