I love me some westerns and I love me a good Coen Brothers movie! Put the two together ("No Country For Old Men" and "True Grit) and I'm a happy guy. And in November they're back with a new western, "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs", on Netflix and I can't wait. Watch the trailer below and click HERE for some more info.

Video of The Ballad of Buster Scruggs | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix