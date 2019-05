Being an old guy myself I'm well aware of the whole ageism thing. But that said, I'm still a bit surprised the Cavs have signed up 66 year old John Beilein, the former head coach of michigan, to be their new head coach. It seems to me that these days the NBA is a young man's game and Beilein is anything but that. Hopefully I'm wrong about all that and John is exactly the guy they need to lead the re-build. Click HERE for a national take on the hiring...