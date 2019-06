A lot of likeable and capable actors never quite land a role that puts them center stage. Such has been the career of one Carla Gugino. You probably don't know the name but as soon as you see her you probably go, "Yeah, I've always liked her". Well, now she's starring in Cinemax's new series "Jett" and it's just trashy and sexy enough to make her a big star...and it's about time! Click HERE to find out all about it...