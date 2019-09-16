An Appreciation Of Ric Ocasek...

Ric Ocasek of The Cars has died at the age of 75. He looked like a rock star: a very tall, strange-looking rockstar, but a rock star none the less. And he had a voice that made you think that maybe, just maybe, you could have a hit record as well. But his voice was incredibly unique and he knew exactly what to do with it...and that's what makes a memorable singer...a singer you could recognize after the first line of one of his songs. Add to that the fact that he wrote great power-pop mini-masterpieces that you've been singing along to ever since you first heard 'em and you've got a winning combination. He will be missed! Click HERE for a great take on Mr. Ocasek's career...