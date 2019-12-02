"Willy And The Poor Boys" At 50...
December 2, 2019
It's almost impossible to believe now, but in 1969 John Fogerty and Credence Clearwater Revival recorded and released the albums "Bayou Country", Cosmo's Factory" and "Willy And The Poor Boys":three amazing albums with three horrible album covers.. And, oh yeah, they even found time to tour. I know this for a fact because a band I was in opened for them at Public Hall! So this was one seriously productive year for one of Classic Rock's most revered outfits. Click HERE to read all about it...