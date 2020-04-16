Michael Stanley Highlights "Cleveland Rocks," Which Helped To Raise $135,000 For Local COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

The event was a success

April 16, 2020
Michael Stanley
Michael Stanley Way Dedication

JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

On Wednesday night, Fox 8 presented a special one-hour program called “Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms” Wednesday night, that included performances from Michael Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to raise money for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

More than $135,000 was raised in support of Northeast Ohio nonprofits working on the frontlines to battle coronavirus.

If you’d like to help, head to ClevelandFoundation.org/give-now/ to give to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

Fox 8 says "there was a $50,000 match from members of the fund for viewer donations during the show."

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible. The partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort. 

Tags: 
fox 8
Alice Cooper
Joan Jett
Coronavirus
Michael Stanley

Upcoming Events

22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes