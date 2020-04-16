Michael Stanley Highlights "Cleveland Rocks," Which Helped To Raise $135,000 For Local COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

On Wednesday night, Fox 8 presented a special one-hour program called “Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms” Wednesday night, that included performances from Michael Stanley, Alice Cooper, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to raise money for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

More than $135,000 was raised in support of Northeast Ohio nonprofits working on the frontlines to battle coronavirus.

If you’d like to help, head to ClevelandFoundation.org/give-now/ to give to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

Fox 8 says "there was a $50,000 match from members of the fund for viewer donations during the show."

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible. The partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort.