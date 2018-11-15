It's Time Again To Thank The Coen Brothers!
November 15, 2018
Tomorrow Netflix (and some selected theatres) will unleash the Coen Brothers' new movie "The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs". Now anytime the brothers Coen release something new I am there! And everytime they do it sparks a whole lot of lists of critics favorite Coen brothers movies. Now I disagree with this list from top to bottom but I just love remebering all the great flicks of there's that I've forgotten; binge 'em all! Click HERE for The Ringer's rankings...