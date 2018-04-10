Dire Straits And The Tao Of Tasty

If you're a guitar player you can probably remember the first time you heard Dire Straits' "Sultans of Swing" back in 1978. We remember it because there wasn't anything at all on the radio that sounded even remotely similar. Who are these guys and who the hell is playing guitar? Well, now we all know the answer and, finally, Dire Straits is being inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in the class of 2018.

Now to be completely honest I never thought the "band" was anything special...but Mark Knopfler sure was. He wrote and sang a whole lot of great songs and stylistically he unleashed a guitar style that was part Scotty Moore, part James Burton, part Chet Atkins and entirely Mark Knopfler. And the moment he starts playing there is absolutely no doubt as to who you're listening to. When talking about the band most people will mention "Sultans of Swing' and 1985's "Brothers In Arms" album...now those are great but for me it was all about their 1980 album, "Making Movies". I was so knocked out by the three song first side ("Tunnel Of Love", "Romeo & Juliet" and "Skateaway) that it literally took me two years to turn it over to check out side two!

And if I understand the process correctly Dire Straits became eligible for RRHOF induction in 2003 so why they had to wait 15 years to get in just amazes me. But, better late than never and I truly thank them for so much great music and an album that will always be on my desert island list!