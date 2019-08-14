An Appreciation Of "Den Of Thieves"...

I love "Heist" movies and three very-under-appreciated ones are "Inside Man" from 2006 (starring Denzel Washington and Clive Owen), "Takers" from 2010 (starring Idris Elba and Paul Walker), and "Den Of Thieves" from 2018 and starring Gerard Butler. "Den Of Thieves" is currently in hot rotation on the Spectrum cable channels and if you dig heist movies you should definitely check this one out. Click HERE for a great take on the movie (but there are A LOT of spoilers here so watch the movie first, then read this)...