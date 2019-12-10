How Safe Is Freddie?

December 10, 2019
Michael Stanley
Freddie Kitchens

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Sports

OK, it's sports-talk nirvana time: Are the Indians going to trade Francisco Lindor? Are the Cavs going to trade almost everyone? And does Freddie Kitchens get a second year on the Browns' sideline? Click HERE for a national perspective...

Tags: 
Freddie Kitchens
Browns
cavs
Indians

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes