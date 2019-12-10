How Safe Is Freddie?
December 10, 2019
OK, it's sports-talk nirvana time: Are the Indians going to trade Francisco Lindor? Are the Cavs going to trade almost everyone? And does Freddie Kitchens get a second year on the Browns' sideline? Click HERE for a national perspective...
