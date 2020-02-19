Elvis Costello's Existential Ohio Connection...

February 19, 2020
Michael Stanley
Elvis Costello & The Attractions

In 1979, as Elvis Costello toured behind his third album, "Armed Forces", his drunken and racist comments fueled a fight with members of Stephen Stills' band in a Columbus, Ohio, hotel bar and the media and radio stations quickly derailed is run toward super-stardom. Six months later he responded with "Get Happy" an album that turns 40 this year and is an amazing and bizarre creation of an artist on the edge.  Click HERE for a pretty cool analysis...

