Elvis Costello's Existential Ohio Connection...

In 1979, as Elvis Costello toured behind his third album, "Armed Forces", his drunken and racist comments fueled a fight with members of Stephen Stills' band in a Columbus, Ohio, hotel bar and the media and radio stations quickly derailed is run toward super-stardom. Six months later he responded with "Get Happy" an album that turns 40 this year and is an amazing and bizarre creation of an artist on the edge.