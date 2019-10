Ginger Baker, the man behind the drums for Cream and Blind Faith, has died at the age of 80. If you've seen the 2012 documentary "Beware Of Mr. Baker" (and you should really check it out) then you know that it's entirely possible that Ginger actually passed away a few years ago but told death that he wasn't ready to go yet and death said, "OK. my bad, I'll get back to you in a few years!" Click HERE for some great concert footage...