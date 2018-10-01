Did Your favorite Horror Movie Make The List?
October 1, 2018
I love lists; best of, worst of, whatever you've got. And here's one to start arguements; the best horror films for each year since "Halloween" came out in 1978. Click HERE to check out the results...
