"Jacob's Ladder" Finally Gets Some Love...

It's been almost 30 years since the release of "Jacob's Ladder" starring Tim Robbins. And for the past 30 years I've been trying to turn people on to a seriously cool (and intense) movie that most people missed. Now there's supossedly a remake on the way and that's too bad because the original is really, really good. Forget the remake and check out the original. Click HERE ro read all about it (but there are some serious "spoilers" here)...