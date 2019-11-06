Hot History; Why The Hell Not?

November 6, 2019
Michael Stanley

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

I happen to love history but unfortunately a lot of people still think of it as the boring class they had immediately after study hall. Well, it wasn't history's fault but more than likely the fault of the teacher in charge who had just given up trying to get you to remember the year of the Battle Of Hastings (it was 1066 for those of you scoring along at home). But throw Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Helen Mirren or any other number of good looking actors into the mix and all of a sudden you've got "Hot History". Click HERE for a sampling of historical hotties (according to Hollywood)...

