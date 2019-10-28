The Golden State Warriors Suck And It Feels So good!

October 28, 2019
Michael Stanley

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Sports

Unless they were "your" team, it was pretty easy to hate The Golden State Warriors. But now, with the departure of Kevin Durant and the unavailability of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and the "new-look" Warriors not only look human, they are, after the season's first week, historically bad. Now that all might change in a bit but for right now it feels pretty good (and unusual) for the rest of the NBA. Click HERE for the first week autopsy...

Tags: 
Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry
Kevin Durant

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes