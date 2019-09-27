Nicolas Cage Is Even Crazier (And Busier) Than You Thought...

September 27, 2019
Michael Stanley

Grace Hollars/IndyStar

Here's how it works in the music business. When I saw that my late friend Dan Fogleberg was going out on a "solo acoustic" tour it usually meant that he was putting an addition on the house or something like that. Solo tour means you get to keep ALL the money. Now if we try and put that theory to use on the carrer of Nicolas Cage then we would probably not be too far off to surmise that Nic has now put about 27 new additions on his house.Click HERE for a pretty amazing (and obscure) list of what has been keeping Nicolas Cage busy...

