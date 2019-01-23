Ian Hunter Talks Mott The Hoople '74, Cleveland Memories & More with Michael Stanley

Mott the Hoople '74 is reuniting for its first American tour in 45 years. Michael Stanley talks with Ian Hunter about what to expect at the upcoming Mott The Hoople '74 show coming to Cleveland Masonic April 6th, his Cleveland concert memories and remembering the late Steve Popovich and Cleveland International Records. Now that everyone's having fun on the road is new music on the way as well?

