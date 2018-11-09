Michael Stanley & Les Levine Talk Day Bernie Kosar Was Cut

Kosar was cut 25 years ago Thursday, November 9

November 9, 2018
Michael Stanley
Cleveland Browns former quarterback Bernie Kosar

© Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Sports

Michael Stanley joined 92.3 The Fan's Les Levine to reflect on the day Bernie Kosar was cut, 25 years ago Thursday, November 9.

Tags: 
Bernie Kosar
Bill Belichick
Art Modell
Michael Stanley
les levine
cleveland browns
all local