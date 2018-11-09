Michael Stanley & Les Levine Talk Day Bernie Kosar Was Cut
Kosar was cut 25 years ago Thursday, November 9
November 9, 2018
Categories:
Michael Stanley joined 92.3 The Fan's Les Levine to reflect on the day Bernie Kosar was cut, 25 years ago Thursday, November 9.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
09 Nov
Rock/Roll Perspective Version 2.0 Loftworks Gallery
10 Nov
Tedeschi Trucks Band Coming To Akron Civic Theatre Akron Civic Theatre
11 Nov
Alan Parsons Live Project at Akron Civic Theatre Akron Civic Theatre
16 Nov
Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
01 Dec
Brian Wilson Presents: The Christmas Album Live Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park