Michael Stanley Talks With Joe Kleon & Anastasia Pantsios

November 9, 2018
Michael Stanley

Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios stopped by WNCX to talk with Michael Stanley about Rock/Roll Perspective Version 2.0, the biggest exhibit ever of Cleveland concert photography. The show opens with a reception on Friday, November 9 at 5-9PM, and will be open from 2-8pm Saturday November 10 and Sunday November 11 from noon-5pm at AsiaTown’s Loftworks gallery. Get more info here.

