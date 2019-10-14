The Musical Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Musical Tree...

What goes around comes around and the musical world isn't any different. My good friend Michael Szymczyk has just released his first album entitled "Retro Magnetic" and it's a good one. Now if the last name Szymczyk seems somewhat familiar to you classic rock fans it's because Michael's father is Bill Szymczyk, one of rocks' greatest producers (The James Gang, The Eagles, Joe Walsh, The Who, Santana, B.B. King, MSB and many more) and the man who got me into the music buisness and remains one of my dearest friends and collaborators. Michael is a talented multi-instumentailist, producer and songwriter in his own right and, at least for me, one of the highlights of his new release is a cover of Joe Walsh's "Here We Go" that features all the original players and Joe's daughter, Lucy on lead vocals. Do yourself a favor and check out Michael's new release. Nice job, my man!

To listen and buy the ablum visit www.retromagnetic.com.