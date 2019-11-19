Does Tom Hanks Have A Dark Side?

November 19, 2019
Michael Stanley

Press Association

Entertainment

Pretty much everyone likes Tom Hanks. And with that in mind his latest role, as Mr. (Fred) Rogers in "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood" seems to be a fastball right down the middle.I mean, if it ain't broke don't fix it, right?

But my favorite Hanks role is the mob hitman in 2002's "The Road To Perdition" which is a really overlooked gem. If you haven't seen it you should check it out. Should Mr. Hanks push the envelope a bit more? Click HERE for some thoughts on the subject...

Tom Hanks
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

